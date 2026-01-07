Recently fired head coach Kevin Stefanski already has interviews set this week for his next potential coaching job.

After Stefanski was fired from the Cleveland Browns on Monday, conversations began to swirl as to where the former two-time NFL Coach of the Year would coach next. Reports came out Monday afternoon just hours after his firing claiming three teams were already linked to Stefanski as teams of interest in terms of their head coaching vacancy.

The three teams listed happened to be the New York Giants, the Atlanta Falcons, and the Tennessee Titans, in which the New York Giants already have a meeting with Stefanski set for Wednesday regarding their head coaching position. As of Tuesday morning, another one of those teams have officially set a meeting date with Stefanski.

Browns beat reporter for Cleveland.com Mary Kay Cabot confirmed on Tuesday that the Tennessee Titans already have an early interview plan for their head coach position after reports surfaced from NFL Insider Ian Rapoport. This does include a scheduled meeting with Kevin Stefanski set for Saturday.

Former #Browns coach Kevin Stefanski will interview with the #Titans on Sat. Browns would’ve drafted Cam Ward at No.2 if he somehow fell there. https://t.co/IDisq8KjaY — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) January 6, 2026

Kevin Stefanski was apparently involved heavily in extensive pre-draft work on Titans rookie quarterback Cam Ward. According to Mary Kay Cabot, leading up to the 2025 NFL Draft, “the Browns would’ve drafted Cam Ward at the number two overall pick if he somehow fell there”.

The current VP of player personnel for the Titans happens to be Dan Saganey, who had previously worked with the Browns, but was hired by Tennessee last May. This situation would immediately become more intriguing for Stefanski having ties with a former colleague, considering the speculation regarding Stefanski’s pre-draft analysis done on Cam Ward, Tennessee’s current starting quarterback.

As of now, those three teams seem to be the only ones interested in Stefanski’s services as a potential head coach for next season for now, the only catch is that he wouldn’t be taking on a team with much promise ahead of the 2026 season.

The Tennessee Titans finished with a record of 3-14 in 2025, which is one game worse than what Stefanski’s Cleveland Browns finished. The Titans do currently have the number one most cap space going into the offseason, which also adds to the intrigue behind their head coaching job. They also currently hold the No. 4 overall pick in the upcoming NFL Draft, giving them first dibs at one of many premier college prospects expected to be taken in the top five.

With Stefanski set to interview with the New York Giants on Wednesday, only time will tell as to which of those three teams will make a serious effort to hire him. Both teams scheduled to interview Stefanski currently hold top five draft picks in April’s NFL Draft.