Browns Projected To Land Explosive Deshaun Watson Replacement
It's looking very likely that the Cleveland Browns will replace Deshaun Watson during the offseason, and the most probably scenario seems to be the Browns drafting a quarterback.
Cleveland is just 2-8 heading into Week 11, so it will almost certainly be landing one of the top picks in the NFL Draft this coming April.
While Shedeur Sanders is the most popular pick in most circles, the Browns may not have a chance to select him (especially if Deion Sanders steers his son elsewhere), and there are plenty of other signal-callers to select from, anyway.
They may even decide to try and take a quarterback a bit later.
Ryan Heckman of Dawg Pound Daily has identified a potential solution for Cleveland: Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Milroe.
While Heckman isn't necessarily sure about Milroe, he thinks the SEC signal-caller is worth a shot.
"Is Milroe a sure thing to be a long-term Watson replacement? Not necessarily, but neither are other quarterbacks not named Sanders in this class," Heckman wrote. "Is he well-worth the selection? Absolutely. Cleveland needs to get this position right, and taking the shots they have at their disposal is the name of the game."
Milroe entered the season considered a top-10 pick by most, but now, some feel that he may ultimately slip into the second round.
If that ends up being the case, the Browns can address another key issue in Round 1 before using a Day 2 pick on Milroe.
The 21-year-old has thrown for 2,046 yards, 13 touchdowns and six interceptions while completing 67.4 percent of his passes this season. He has also rushed for 565 yards and a hefty 16 scores, averaging five yards per carry.