Cleveland Browns Projected to Land Quarterback of the Future in 2025
The Cleveland Browns are entering the 2024 NFL season with Deshaun Watson back as their starting quarterback.
While they are hoping that Watson can take a big leap forward and rebound from a brutal first two years with the team, that is far from being a guarantee. If he doesn't bounce back strong in 2024, it seems very likely that the Browns would start looking at other potential options.
That is exactly what CBS Sports is projecting Cleveland to do.
In their latest 2025 NFL mock draft, they have the Browns spending their first-round pick on Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers. They would draft him and make him their quarterback of the future.
"Is this the year Deshaun Watson puts it all together? If the answer is no, the Browns -- despite the very hefty salary-cap implications -- might have to consider Plan B at quarterback. Ewers is a better athlete than he's given credit for, has a huge arm, and is efficient from the pocket."
Ewers put together a strong campaign with Texas last season. He completed 70.7 percent of his pass attempts for 3,479 yards, 22 touchdowns, and six interceptions.
In addition to his passing numbers, he also scored five touchdowns on the ground.
Needless to say, this would be a very intriguing move to make. Ewers has the potential to become a very good quarterback at the NFL level.
Bringing him in, even if Watson has a decent year, could be a perfect move for Cleveland.
Making this kind of move would be smart for the future, even if Ewers didn't come in and start right away. At least having a player that will take over the long-term starting job in a year or two would give the Browns a clear-cut future under center.
All of that being said, this is a very early projection. There is a chance that Cleveland won't even be in a position to draft Ewers in the 2025 NFL Draft.
However, if they do have that opportunity, drafting Ewers to be the long-term quarterback would be an exciting and wise move.