Cleveland Browns provide Deshaun Watson update ahead of clash against rival
Deshaun Watson's name has reentered headlines.
The controversial quarterback was placed on the PUP list heading into the 2025-26 season, with a chance for him to be activated ahead of the trade deadline.
Well, that day is coming sooner rather than later.
Announced ahead of the Cleveland Browns' matchup against the division-rival Pittsburgh Steelers, news broke that Watson would not begin practicing just yet. He will remain on the PUP list as he rehabs, but it is looking more likely that he will be activated soon.
"Deshaun's doing a great job with his rehab and that's really where his focus is," head coach Kevin Stefanski said in late September.
Watson suffered a season-ending Achilles tear in Week 7 of the 2024-25 season. While rehabbing this past January, it ruptured again, resulting in a major setback to his recovery. Throughout the offseason, he was seen posting on social media with many fans and media members calling out his active lifestyle while trying to recover from an injury.
He spent time away from the team throughout most of the offseason as he looked to get back up to speed; however, he was seen using the Browns' facilities to practice.
“Everyone is doubting me; everyone don’t believe in me,” Watson said in a social media clip. “Everyone don’t think I can get back to where I was. But I know, and I believe the work that I put in, that I believe in myself… I know, I’m gonna be way better than before.”
The timeline for him to return is starting to shrink.
According to the NFL rulebook, players on the PUP list must be allowed to begin practicing with their team after week six as they are eligible after missing the first four games. Once practice begins, the team has a three-week (21-day) window to activate the player to the 53-man roster, or they must remain on the PUP list for the rest of the season.
Even though he's still on the Browns' roster, it is uncertain on whether or not he will ever suit up in the orange and brown again on gameday.
In the 2025 NFL Draft, Cleveland opted to take two rookie quarterbacks in Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders. Gabriel was most recently named the starting quarterback ahead of veteran signal-caller Joe Flacco.
The former Oregon Duck made his debut this past weekend in London, England, against the Minnesota Vikings. There, he passed for 19-of-33 for 190 yards and two touchdowns in a four-point loss, 21-17.
The front office has built a quarterback room that doesn't include Watson. His name isn't one that is expected to be on a gameday roster sheet, and he would more than likely return to the depth chart as QB4, behind Sanders, Gabriel and Flacco.
Even when he was given a chance to be under center, Watson's production wasn't up to par.
The three-time Pro Bowler had his worst three seasons statistically in his career in Cleveland. He tossed for 3,365 yards, 19 touchdowns and 12 interceptions across 19 starts. Due to suspension and injury, he hasn't played in more than seven games in a campaign for the Browns.
Stunting the growth of either Sanders or Gabriel seems unlikely, making it a major surprise if the Cleveland Browns decide to active Watson at this point in the season.