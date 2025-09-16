Deshaun Watson getting medically cleared may make Browns QB carousel spin
Eleven months ago, essentially all hope of recouping any value from the Deshaun Watson contract left the hearts and minds of Cleveland Browns fans.
The contract had already been heralded by most talking heads as one of the worst in NFL history. Watson's on the field play had left most downright scratching their head at how he had once commanded a $230 million dollar contract, let alone the multitude of civil lawsuits and other off the field issues.
Nonetheless, Browns fans were resigned to Deshaun being their starting QB and playing out the string on the contract that had already been signed. Then on Oct. 20th as the Browns were off to a 1-5 start Watson went down and grabbed at the back of his right leg. It didn't look good as he was carted back to the locker room. They muddled through the rest of the season starting the likes of Dorian Thomson-Robinson, Jameis Winston and Bailey Zappe, adding to the growing list of QBs since their return to Cleveland in 1999 (that number is up to 40 by the way).
And then in typical Cleveland sports fashion, things somehow seemingly got worse when Watson re-tore his achilles in January of 2025. At this point, many Browns fans were done with the entire circus and wanted Watson off the roster, and all signs seemed pointing that way drafting both Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders and bringing back fan favorite Joe Flacco.
But Flacco clearly does not seem to have the same magic sauce he had leading the Browns to the playoffs two years ago. Watson is eyeing a return and videos on social media make it appear that is more imminent than perhaps the Browns and fans expected, so what do they do?
Further complicating things is that $135 million dollars of the original deal have still yet to hit the salary cap for Cleveland.
Option 1: Carry all four quarterbacks
Currently, the Browns have three quarterbacks listed on their roster as Watson is on the PUP list. The easiest solution would be to carry four QB's and let Gabriel and Sanders sit most of the year, a formula that has worked for developing young quarterbacks around the league, but this would leave them thin at some other position. This is probably the best option if the front office decides to go full tank this season .
Option 2: Cut/Bench Flacco and let Watson try to recoup some value
Flacco was never going to be the long term answer, but what kind of message is it sending if a seemingly well-liked veteran QB with serviceable enough play loses his job to someone who has shown no leadership, limited on field ability, and is coming off two Achilles surgeries. Although let's be honest is Watson really who you want around mentoring your young developing players?
Option 3: Trade one of the veterans
If either of these quarterbacks shows anything of value, why not make a trade and get back what you can? Teams always need quarterbacks. Although they may not be elite-level starters like they once were, some team will be desperate enough late in the year to make a trade.
Option 4: Let the kids play
The Browns drafted two quarterbacks and Gabriel looked decent in the preseason and the limited snaps on Sunday.
At some point soon, the front office is going to need to make a decision on if either of them are the franchise quarterback moving forward. Why not use this season almost as an elongated try out to see if either of them flash or show anything? At the very least it could be entertaining to watch a full-fledged competition take place week after week.
After nearly beating the Bengals in Week 1, the Browns got flat out embarrassed by the Ravens on Sunday. Their best hope is that this does not completely unravel into classic "Brownsville" and become even more of a circus and joke than it already is. You may want to get those paper bags ready.
It's shaping up to be another very long season, and Watson's return will only amplify that.