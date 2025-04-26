Cleveland Browns Pull Off Massive Shedeur Sanders Trade
Well, the Cleveland Browns finally did it. They took Shedeur Sanders in the NFL Draft.
The Browns traded up with the Seattle Seahawks to acquire the 144th pick in the NFL Draft, and even after selecting Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel on Friday night, they decided to nab Sanders in the fifth round, via NFL insider Jordan Schultz.
Sanders' slide was the biggest story in the draft, and it was not expected by anyone. While there were some who felt the Colorado Buffaloes superstar could slip to the second round, literally no one anticipated that he would fall this far.
When Cleveland took Gabriel in the third round, it looked like Sanders' chances of going to the Browns were cooked. After all, why would Cleveland snatch Gabriel if it had any plans of taking Sanders?
But perhaps not even the Browns knew that Sanders' slide would continue into the fifth round, and with the signal-caller still on the board, Cleveland obviously felt compelled to roll with the incredible value pick.
What will now be interesting is to see how the Browns handle their quarterback situation in camp. They added Kenny Pickett and Joe Flacco earlier in the offseason, and now, Gabriel and Sanders have been added to the mix.
Will Sanders have a chance to become the starting quarterback in Week 1? Or will Cleveland opt to stick with Flacco for now until it feels Sanders may be ready to step in?
Regardless, the Browns have ended the Sanders saga. He will be in Cleveland next season.