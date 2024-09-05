Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson Gets Disrespected In New Ranking
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson continues to receiving tough criticism from the national media.
NFL analyst Dan Pizzuta released his quarterback rankings for Week 1 of the NFL season, and Watson was ranked 29th.
"At no point during Deshaun Watson’s Cleveland tenure has he looked like an above-average quarterback. He’s lost confidence in the pocket, and he cannot create like he used to.- Dan Pizzuta
It’s to the point where players like Jacoby Brissett and Joe Flacco looked better in the offense."
Despite only playing in six games last season, the Browns quarterback was ranked below Daniel Jones, Gardner Minshew, and Sam Darnold. Watson had his ups-and-downs last year, but the low rating may not paint the full picture of Watson's 2023 season. In six starts, Watson completed 61.4 percent of his throws and won five of his six starts (although he threw just five passes before exiting against the Indianapolis Colts).
Pizzuta also highlighted the addition of offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey and how the move could negatively affect the Browns offense this season:
"To play to Watson’s hypothetical strengths, the Browns had to bring in Ken Dorsey to add more dropback passing to Kevin Stefanski’s playbook. That could be an awkward match that never fully meshes."- Dan Pizzuta
One thing that may have factored into Watson's low ranking is his cap hit. Pizzuta stated at the beginning of the article that cap hits were taken into consideration. While the Browns still owe the veteran quarterback over $172 million, general manager Andrew Berry has done a terrific job of manipulating the cap situation over the course of Watson's contract.
Cleveland has over $50 million in cap space heading into the 2024 season, which proves that the quarterback's contract does not hamper Berry from crafting an elite team around Watson.