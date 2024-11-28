Browns Quarterback Opens Up About Future In Cleveland
Last year it was Flacco Fever. This year it's a Winston Whirlwind.
Cleveland Browns fans find themselves once again getting swept up in a quarterback frenzy during around holiday season. Ever since veteran quarterback Jameis Winston took over under center following a season-ending Achilles injury for Deshaun Watson, the Browns have won two of their last four games and seen a noticeable uptick in offensive production.
It's enough for some to wonder if Winston should return to the franchise in 2025 as a "bridge QB." Asked about the potential of sticking around beyond this season, Winston kept the door open on a Cleveland reunion.
"Of course, in terms of my family," said Winston. When I think about my family, I think about moving my kids, my wife having to find new friends. I think anytime where you're able to solidify a role in a place and play good at that place, you like to be home. But however, that's out of my control."
It's a complicated situation for the Browns, who are handcuffed by Watson's albatross of a contract. He'll almost certainly be back next season, considering parting ways with him would accelerate a dead cap charge north of $172 million.
It's likely though, that instead of catering everything to Watson, they'll have a quarterback room build around an open competition for the starting QB job. Winston very likely could be in play for such a role, not only because of his impressive play of late, but also because his infectious personality seems to really resonate with his teammates and the fan base.
Winston is adamant that he's focused on the task at hand. Right now, that involves preparing for a Monday Night Football showdown with the Denver Broncos. There will be a time in the coming months to discuss his future with the franchise though. In the meantime, the former no. 1 overall pick is making the most of his experience in Cleveland.
"I've truly embraced this city," said Winston. "I love the hard nose, I love the beautiful trees three months out the year. It's truly, everywhere I go, I always talk about when I have my introductory, I talk about I'm grateful and it's as simple as that, man. I'm grateful for the fans challenging me. I'm grateful for the fans lifting me up. I'm grateful for you all challenging me and lifting me up, man. It's a process that I really take to heart man because I feel like all of us are in this together and that's just how I approach it."