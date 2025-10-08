Cleveland Browns quarterback salary numbers highlight dysfunction
The Cleveland Browns are still trying to find a long-term answer at the quarterback position. That means plenty of trial and error has taken place over the years. But at some point, it catches up with the organization.
Tuesday's big news was the trade of Joe Flacco to the Cincinnati Bengals. He is now off the roster, but not off the books. Spotrac shared the list of cap hits at the quarterback position for the Browns this year, and it highlights the problems under center for this franchise.
As shown, the Browns have eight quarterbacks with cap hits in 2025. Kenny Pickett, Dorian Thompson-Robinson, Flacco, and Jameis Winston are all included even though they are not on the team anymore.
Yet the most frustrating number of all comes at the top of the list. Deshaun Watson has a $35.9 million cap hit and is not even on the active roster.
If that figure seems high, wait until 2026. Watson is set to have a cap hit just over $80 million next season, barring any restructures that will lessen the total and spread it out into seemingly forever. He is already technically on the books through 2029 thanks to all the salary cap gymnastics done by Andrew Berry so far.
There is nothing wrong with having a quarterback dominate a team's salary table. That is customary for NFL teams and starting quarterbacks come at a premium. The issue here is that the highest-paid quarterback on Cleveland's roster is a controversial figure who is out with injury. When he did play, the results were erratic much of the time.
The Browns have eight quarterbacks on the books and not one of them seems to be an answer or even a realistic long-term option beyond this season. Dillon Gabriel currently has the best shot to land the job, but the fact the Browns have two first-round picks in 2026 likely means they target a top college quarterback.
The organization made the bold move in early 2022 to go all-in on Watson.
The move seemingly set the team back years and they are still trying to dig their way out from his massive, fully-guaranteed deal. While they could not have foreseen just how bad it would go, fans have a right to be furious. Going from a playoff appearance to 3-14 and now to whatever this season holds was not the plan in any universe.