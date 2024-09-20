Cleveland Browns Rank Near Top of The NFL In Unfortunate Category
Last season, the Cleveland Browns were ravaged by the injury bug. Unfortunately, things have not been much different for the team in 2024.
Heading into their Week 3 matchup with the New York Giants, the Browns have 16 players on the injury report, which ranks second in the NFL behind the Seattle Seahawks.
And keep in mind: that does not include running backs Nick Chubb and Nyheim Hines, who are on the PUP and NFI list, respectively.
It's still early in the season, so Cleveland has plenty of time to get healthy, but there is no doubt that the Browns' injury issues have put a damper on the mood in September.
Even superstar defensive end Myles Garrett, who has been a beacon of good health the last several seasons, is nursing a foot injury that is giving him problems. Garrett is playing through the issue, but it appears to be an injury that is lingering.
The Browns have gotten off to a so-so start, getting routed by the Dallas Cowboys in their season opener and then responding with an 18-13 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 2.
While Cleveland's defense bounced back last weekend, it's clear that the offense is still questionable, and much of that is a direct result of the play of quarterback Deshaun Watson.
The Browns have an easy stretch of schedule coming up, starting with the Giants matchup this Sunday. It's important for Cleveland to take advantage of these next several games before things start to get tougher.