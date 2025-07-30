Browns Receive Brutal Injury News, Lose Key Defender For 2025 Season
The Cleveland Browns had their worst fears realized on Wednesday morning regarding injured cornerback Martin Emerson Jr.
Head coach Kevin Stefanski revealed ahead Day 7 of the team's training camp, Wedensday, that the 2022 third-round pick suffered a ruptured Achilles and is now expected to officially miss the 2025 season.
Emerson sustained the ailment during a 7-on-7 drill at practice on Tuesday, while in coverage on veteran wideout Diontae Johnson. It became apparent pretty quickly that it was of the non-contact variety as the three-year veteran lay on the ground after the play favoring his left leg.
Not too long after going down a number of his teammates gathered around him and took a knee. He was eventually helped onto a medical cart and taken inside the team facility. The team confirmed Tuesday afternoon that Emerson had suffered an Achilles injury but would go through further testing to determine the severity. Now that severity is confirmed.
"I need to work through it," Stefanski said about how he'll sort out the starting cornerback roles without Emerson. "Every season, you'll have injuries at positions and guys have to earn roles. And I think that's what training camp is about, really figuring that out."
It's likely that 2023 fifth-round pick Cameron Mitchell will factor into the Browns' plans, with Greg Newsome II likely bumping outside to Emerson's usual spot opposite of Denzel Ward. The Browns also like to run a lot of three-safety sets which could become even more prominent without Emerson.
Stefanski has some work to do to figure out the best path forward, but losing Emerson is an unfortunate blow to Cleveland's defense, which was hoping to return to dominance this season. It's also an unfortunate outcome for Emerson personally, who was entering a contract year with the Browns.