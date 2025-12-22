The final three games for the Cleveland Browns involved two against playoff teams, the first being on Sunday against the Buffalo Bills. The Bills are coming into this game winning three games straight and four out of the last five. Running back James Cook racking up 331 rushing yards and three touchdowns in those past three games.

Shedeur Sanders came into this game with 946 passing yards, five touchdown passes, a rushing touchdown, and six interceptions in his four starts.

Shedeur has earned the starting job for the final five games after breaking out with 364 passing yards and four total touchdowns against Tennessee. The chance against a good Bills defense would be a good test for the young quarterback.

Here is what head coach Kevin Stefanski had to say about Shedeur’s performance:

Kevin Stefanski on Sanders' performance: "He battled like he does. I thought he made some unbelievable plays with his feet today, which I thought going into the game that may be the case. He'll fight through injuries. Little finger injury's not going to keep him out of there. But… https://t.co/tASMVJtwd6 — Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) December 21, 2025

"He battled like he does. I thought he made some unbelievable plays with his feet today, which I thought going into the game that may be the case. He'll fight through injuries. Little finger injury's not going to keep him out of there. But always room to grow for a young player, but really proud of how he fought."

He started the game very well, going 11 for 16 for 103 yards, one touchdown, and one deflected interception in the first half. After he injured his right pinky, though, he did not finish the game well.

On the Browns' first possession of the second half, he ended up throwing another interception that was deflected by Bills defensive end Joey Bosa. Then, leading the Browns on a touchdown drive where they ran the ball for 12 out of 14 plays to make the score 23-17. After a field goal from Andre Szmyt, the Browns' offense stalled in the worst spot.

Sanders took a sack on 4th and 2 back to the Browns on the 30-yard line, then took another sack and intentionally grounded that ball at the Browns' own one-yard line.

The total grading of how Shedeur played may be skewed by some other factors; the interceptions look bad on paper, but the way they happened was unfortunate. The first drive was immaculate. He ran the offense well, they ran the ball good, and he finished it off with a touchdown pass to Fannin.

After his injury and the injury to Judkins, he did not finish the game adequately, which also led to the Browns not getting the win. Shedeur is also a rookie quarterback with lots of room to grow, so you can admire his toughness in this game.