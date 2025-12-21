Latest Browns injury report features concerning key inactive players vs. Bills

As the Cleveland Browns prepare to embark on their final three game stretch of the 2025 regular season, their next matchup will be amongst their toughest of battles as they host the Buffalo Bills this Sunday.

Similar to previous weeks this season, the Browns will enter this week’s game without the play of some of their key starters, a few of which are former all-pro’s for Cleveland.

Here’s a look at the current injury report for Cleveland ahead of their week 16 duel against Buffalo.

OT Jack Conklin

For the third straight week, a concussion will sideline Conklin again, which was announced Saturday morning as he was placed on the injured reserve. Conklin hasn’t been able to stay on the field much this season, only playing in eight games total, which has resulted in a constant rotation of players filling in on the right side of the offensive line. The Browns will likely see KT Leveston start at right tackle again this Sunday.

TE David Njoku

Cleveland’s fan favorite tight end will be forced to miss another week after sustaining a knee injury two weeks ago against the Tennessee Titans on a touchdown catch. Njoku was absent from practice all week leading up to this week's game, so Cleveland will be forced to rely heavily on the talents of rookie Harold Fannin, as well as Blake Whiteheart and Brenden Bates for a second consecutive week.

CB Denzel Ward

Ward, who was also absent from practice the entirety of this week, will be missing his second straight week as he works back from a calf injury. Ward’s presence was surely missed last week, as the Browns passing defense took a major hit, which was shown significantly against the Bears in their 31-3 loss to Chicago.

Cleveland will rely on Tyson Campbell, Myles Harden, D’Angelo Ross and Sam Webb to hold down the secondary in a tough matchup with Buffalo’s high-powered offense.

RB Dylan Sampson

Rookie Dylan Sampson, who saw an uptick in snaps over the last month, will miss his second straight game as well, as he is still dealing with both a calf and hand injury. Sampson has been featured more in the passing game while rookie Quinshon Judkins handles a large portion of the running duties but would surely come in handy against this Bills defense that has been near the bottom of the league in rankings defensively when it comes to stopping the opposing teams running game.

Quinshon Judkins and Raheim Sanders will be the featured backs for the Browns on Sunday.

Kickoff between the Browns and Bills is set for 1:00 pm at Huntington Bank Stadium in Cleveland.