Cleveland Browns Receive Brutal Prediction for 2025 NFL Season
The 2023 season feels like a decade ago for the Cleveland Browns.
The playoff-bound Browns that finished 11-6 that year fell eight games in the standings last season.
The quarterback position is shaky, along with other holes within the roster. Cleveland will enter training camp preparing to compete in one of the most-challenging divisions in football.
Add all of this up and what do you get? According to Bleacher Report, a last-place team. The publication predicted the teams that will finish in the basement of each division and the Browns were picked in the AFC North.
"Whoever starts at quarterback will experience his fair share of struggles behind an offensive line with two unreliable tackles. In addition to the pocket pressure Browns signal-callers could face, the offense only features one established receiver, Jerry Jeudy."- Moe Moton, Bleacher Report
The Browns are currently weighing options at quarterback with four players in the mix. Along with finishing in last place, Cleveland could be looking for new options at this time next year.
"The Browns will remain in the AFC North cellar with an eye on quarterbacks next year," Moton wrote.
Cleveland brought in Kenny Pickett and Joe Flacco as veteran options this offseason. This came before adding both Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders in the 2025 NFL Draft. As of now, there are no signs of a starter being named with all four in the mix.
The Browns will look to develop a quarterback moving forward. That will be priority No. 1 this season for a team that has very low expectations.