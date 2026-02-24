Andrew Berry Explains Why Cleveland Browns Could Draft Another Quarterback

Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry shocked fans during the NFL draft last year when he opted to draft two quarterbacks just two rounds apart from each other.

As the Browns prepare for this year’s draft, Berry stated that Cleveland will still be entertaining the idea of adding another quarterback to the roster if Cleveland is in the right situation.

When asked about his mentality on drafting so many quarterbacks, Berry gave a direct answer.

“It’s the most important position,” Berry said.

Last year's rookie QBs

Last year the Browns opted to take Dillion Gabriel out of Oregon in the third round with the mentality he’d develop into a game-manager with limited arm strength, but would be efficient enough to complete the easy passes and lead drives.

Fans were initially shocked at the decision, but things got even crazier when Cleveland selected Shedeur Sanders out of Colorado in the fifth round. Sanders was considered to be a prospect with a higher upside, but was deemed less NFL ready on the more routine plays.

Both quarterbacks entered an offseason quarterback battle with veterans Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett. By the time the regular season started, Pickett was traded away, while Flacco was named the starter and Gabriel and Sanders were the backups.

Flacco started the first few games of the season before being traded away, bringing Gabriel in as the starter. He underwhelmed during his time, consistently playing too timidly and limiting any momentum Cleveland had.

After Gabriel suffered a concussion in the final third of the season, Sanders finished out the year. He looked better, completing passes downfield, but struggled with turnovers and bad decision making at times. He did enough for many fans to believe he’s the clear starter heading into next season.

What will this year's quarterbacks look like?

Berry loves quarterback competition, something he has consistently shown in his time with the Browns.

He has yet to name a starter for the season, instead saying that he expects a competition between at least Sanders, Gabriel and Deshaun Watson this offseason.

Cleveland may not be done adding quarterbacks for the competition. In free agency, Cleveland has been linked to Malik Willis as a possible addition.

Cleveland also has plenty of draft capital to go out and select a quarterback if they feel the timing is right. This draft is full of guys who a perplexing college careers, with hope they can still develop at the NFL level.

Guys like Cole Payton from North Dakota State, Cade Klubnik of Clemson who disappointed last year, and Drew Allar of Penn State who disappointed before tearing his ACL.

Cleveland may still be a ways away from officially deciding who the rostered quarterbacks will be next season, but it’s at least safe to say Berry is still considering every possible option to add to the team next season.

