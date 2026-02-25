Evaluating Malik Willis’ Free Agency Fit on the Cleveland Browns

It wouldn't be a Cleveland Browns offseason without quarterback rumors.

On Monday, Feb. 23, Browns Insider Mary Kay Cabot came out and revealed that the front office is considering both Malik Willis and Ty Simpson to address the quarterback position this offseason. The decision comes following a questionable 2025 campaign in which the team trotted out multiple quarterbacks, none of whom really stood out.

However, Willis was one of the most exciting arms in the league in his limited time on the gridiron. He only suited up for the team due to an injury to Green Bay Packers starting quarterback Jordan Love.

With the Packers, Willis tossed for 422 yards and three touchdowns on an efficient 85.7% completion mark. He also tacked on 123 yards and two scores on the ground, showcasing dual threat capabilities.

Right now, Willis is one of the most sought-after quarterbacks in the free agency market.

Browns are looking at Malik Willis and Ty Simpson as potential options at QB, per @MaryKayCabot pic.twitter.com/5VmATpBEg2 — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) February 23, 2026

While Simpson being in the conversation makes a little bit of sense, mainly due to his age and need to sit and develop, the signing of Willis completely shakes up the Browns' look for the 2026 campaign.

The Argument For Willis

Obviously, 2025 wasn't a positive season for the Browns.

The defense was great, but the offense was incredibly lackluster. At the quarterback position, the team trotted out veteran Joe Flacco and first-year players Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel. All three had bumps in the road, Flacco and Gabriel more than Sanders, and were reasons why the offense never really found a rhythm.

Willis would give the group a bit more versatility, with his ability to move on the ground and complete the deep pass. He would also create immediate competition, something that would help everyone in the quarterback room to grow.

While Willis hasn't been given a full chance to shine yet, which makes him a major question mark, his career totals of 1,322 yards, six touchdowns and three interceptions show a knack for making things happen. With very, very few opportunities to show what he's worth, he's been able to make use of the snaps he gets.

The signing of a player like Willis would show that the Browns aren't content with what they have in the tank heading into 2026, and with a practically brand new team already being built, he would be the future of the franchise with an investment of that magnitude.

The Argument Against Willis

There are two main reasons why the Browns should say no and look the other way.

One of them is the price tag for Willis, as many analysts and scouts have said that Willis is expected to sign a deal worth $30 to $50 million a year in free agency. Not only is that well out of the Browns' price range, but it's also an incredible amount of money for a player who hasn't played an entire season of professional football yet.

In his college days at Liberty University and Auburn University, he was electric, which led to him being drafted in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft. But there's a reason he was a mid-round-selection, and not a first-rounder.

He was unproven then, and he still is now.

Outside of the money, the Browns aren't in dire need of a quarterback. Yes, that room struggled for the team in 2025, but they deserve a bit more time to develop and improve.

Sanders looked better as the year advanced, not only on the field but in his leadership as well. With a full offseason to feel more comfortable with his role on the team, the expectation is that he will be even better in 2026.

There's also a world where the Browns give Deshaun Watson another rip at the starting job.

No matter what the front office decides to do: sign a newcomer or run it back with the same quarterback room, there will be issues around every turn.

Cleveland's front office might be best fit by attacking the position head-on and bringing in competition. Then, it'll either grow the ones ready for the challenge or weed out those that aren't.

After all, with a brand new coaching staff, changes are bound to occur.