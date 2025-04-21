Cleveland Browns Receive Massive Travis Hunter Prediction
By all accounts, the Cleveland Browns seem poised to select Colorado Buffaloes star Travis Hunter with the second overall pick on night one of the NFL Draft. That's been the case for several weeks now, ever since the Browns sent a cavalcade of team personnel to Boulder, Colo. for his Pro Day.
NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah is very much subscribed to Hunter being the Browns selection pick on Thursday night, and said as much during a conversation on Barstool Sports' Pardon My Take podcast to begin the week.
With so many people convinced Hunter is the move at this point, how the Browns will use the two-way star is the more interesting conversation. Despite reports that many teams see the Heisman winner as a corner first and a wide receiver second, Cleveland's brass has repeatedly said the opposite.
Jeremiah gave credence to the idea that Hunter would prioritize offense with the Browns.
"Everybody that I've talked to has a plan to major and minor," Jeremiah said of Hunter. "Major in one side, minor in the other. Look, we can debate all these other teams, Cleveland's going to take him, he's going to major in offense, he's going to minor in defense."
In some respects, it would seem easier to have Hunter primarily play corner, while building a package for him to see some action on offense. Jeremiah totally understands why the Browns would do things differently.
"He touches the football more on offense," the draft analyst added. "...There's a ton of ways we can get the ball in his hands and I just think he impacts the game more on offense.
"It's never really been done. Everybody who's had this two-way ability it's always been major on defense, package of plays on offense. This is uncharted waters, so to speak, but to me, that's what makes the most sense."
If Hunter is indeed the pick, Cleveland will be adding an explosive weapon for whoever is starting under center next season.