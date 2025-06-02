Cleveland Browns Receive Shockingly Bad Ranking for 2025 Season
After last year's disastrous 3-14 season, nobody seems to have much faith in the Cleveland Browns in 2025.
Plenty of pundits have already projected the Browns to finish with the worst record in football. Some metrics even give the franchise the best odds to end up with the No.1 overall pick in next year's draft.
Pro Football Focus provided even more of a case for that with their ranking of all 32 teams' starting lineups. Cleveland's starting lineups came in at No. 32 on the list, with the Philadelphia Eagles, as expected, earning the top spot as the reigning champions.
The Browns projected starting lineup on offense, according to PFF had Joe Flacco earning the team's starting QB role, with Dawand Jones slated as the starting left tackle, and 2024 fifth-round pick Jamari Thrash being the team's slot WR. At the top of the list of starting players were Jerry Jeudy, rookie running back Quinshon Judkins and tight end David Njoku.
Defensively, Cleveland boasts even more notable names with Myles Garrett starting alongside No. 5 overall pick Mason Graham. Fellow rookie Carson Schwesinger is projected to be a starter as well, with the back end of the defense being solidified by top CB Denzel Ward and S Grant Delpit.
While both sides of the ball certainly have some questionable areas, it is a bit surprising that Cleveland came in dead last on PFF's ranking. Pro Bowlers like Garrett, Ward, Jeudy and Njoku alone give the Browns a handful of solid pieces to lean on.
Conversely, Cleveland is looking to several young players to break out as well, which is potentially one of the biggest reasons for the unfavorable ranking from the analytics website.
Still, teams like the Tennessee Titans, New Orleans Saints, Carolina Panthers and New York Giants are all in similar situations roster wise and fell in the spots just ahead of Cleveland via PFF.
Ultimately, the Browns aren't getting the benefit of the doubt from anyone ahead of the 2025 season. It will be up to them to change the perception of their roster.