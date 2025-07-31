Cleveland Browns Reportedly Could Pursue Blockbuster Trade
Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy experienced a breakout season in 2024, reaching the Pro Bowl with over 1,200 yards. However, the Cleveland Browns' pass-catching core outside of Jeudy is one of the thinnest in the league, and general manager Andrew Berry could look to bring in more talent ahead of the season.
Fox Sports NFL Insider Jordan Schultz sent shockwaves throughout the football world on Thursday evening when he reported that wide receiver Terry McLaurin had requested a trade from the Washington Commanders. McLaurin has been looking for a new contract extension and is holding in during the team's training camp.
Browns Insider Brad Stainbrook of ESPN Cleveland quickly chipped in with a quote of the initial report, writing, "Expect the #Browns to make a call."
McLaurin is entering the final season of a three-year, $68.4 million contract that he signed in 2022. The former Ohio State Buckeye will turn 30 years old in September, but he has also been one of the most consistent wideouts since coming into the league. McLaurin has surpassed 1,000 yards in five consecutive seasons and was a Second Team All-Pro in 2024, hauling in 82 receptions for 1,096 yards and 13 touchdowns.
Despite showing no signs of slowing down, the Commanders seem reluctant to give McLaurin a major payday at his age. Catching passes from Rookie of the Year quarterback Jayden Daniels, McLaurin helped bring Washington to its first NFC Championship game in over 30 years.
Pairing McLaurin alongside Jeudy could be a massive boost for a Browns offense that ranked 32nd in scoring last year, but the cost may be too much for Cleveland to offer without a definitive long-term quarterback. There's also no guarantee McLaurin ends up on another team either, as recent trade requests from Cincinnati's Tee Higgins and San Francisco's Brandon Aiyuk ultimately resulted in each receiver signing large contract extensions.
The Browns have their own 2026 NFL Draft picks in the first five rounds and an extra first-rounder from the Jaguars.