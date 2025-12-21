New report suggests Browns general manager Andrew Berry will be safe

It certainly seems like the Cleveland Browns are bracing themselves for changes after another failed season.

The Browns went 3-14 last year. During the preseason, Browns owner Jimmy Haslam refused to predict a number of wins this season, but stated 3-14 wouldn’t cut it. He said they would know what improvement would look like.

Cleveland finds themselves in a familiar position, as the Browns only have three wins heading into Week 16’s matchup against the Buffalo Bills, one of the best teams in the NFL.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Browns have yet to make a decision on head coach Kevin Stefanski’s future in Cleveland. However, Browns general manager Andrew Berry is expected to be very involved in this situation surrounding where the team goes from here.

“Some changes would make sense based on how tough a season it has been,” Rapoport added.

This latest report seemingly suggests a scenario where Stefanski is fired and Berry is retained.

How did the Browns get here?

Stefanski is 43-55 during his six seasons as the head coach of the Browns. He won two Coach of the Year awards in 2020 and 2023. However, Cleveland’s inability to develop a quarterback within Stefanski’s offensive scheme has been a big reason for the team’s struggles over the last two seasons.

Berry and Stefanski united in Cleveland just before the pandemic, despite Berry having working experience in the front office before, as he served a role under general manager Sashi Brown who was hired by Paul DePodesta. It feels important to note that Berry had a pre-existing relationship with the Haslams, despite being brought back into the organization a few weeks after Stefanski was formally hired.

With DePodesta exiting the organization to go back to baseball, this seemed like a perfect opportunity for the Browns to hit a hard reset on their entire staff. However, the latest buzz in Berea seems like Berry’s voice will remain strong enough to influence a potential head coaching change.

Berry has been applauded for his work during April’s draft. The Browns traded down from No. 2 overall to land an additional first-round pick from the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2026. Additionally, he landed cornerstone pieces like Mason Graham, Carson Schwesinger and Quinshon Judkins.

But Berry’s next test will be his most important one. The Browns need to solve their quarterback, offensive line and wide receiver position groups. Those are three areas of the roster that Berry has struggled mightily to build over these last six seasons.

With three regular season games remaining, it certainly sounds like the Browns are laying the foundation for what the next chapter will look like for this organization.