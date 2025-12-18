Tommy Rees isn't losing faith in Jerry Juedy despite bad season with Browns

There hasn't been a bigger disappointment on the Cleveland Browns this season than wide receiver Jerry Jeudy after coming off his first 1,000-yard season in 2024.

Jeudy's production has dramatically declined in 2025, catching 40 passes for 519 yards and two touchdowns. He's averaging 13 yards per reception, the second lowest of his six-year career.

That isn't fazing Browns offensive coordinator Tommy Rees from not getting him the football. Rees still believes that Jeudy can make an impact on this offense entering the final three games of the regular season.

"I love Jerry Jeudy. I love his approach to the game. Whether or not he's made every catch that we've asked him to make, we're still gonna trust him."

The slump has been considerably worse over the course of the season, as he has been exposed to fewer targets. Jeudy has had eight games this year in which he recorded 40 or fewer yards. He's only eclipsed 70 yards in a game twice this season.

There have been multiple reasons Jeudy's production has gone down, with most of it stemming from the instability at quarterback. He has had three different starters taking snaps under center for the Browns, which doesn't help with continuity.

The emergence of rookie tight end Harold Fannin Jr. has certainly taken targets away from Jeudy. Fannin leads the team in targets with 99, with Jeudy second with 89.

Before the season, the future looked bright for Jeudy with the Browns, as he looked like a number one receiver they could build a young team around. This season has taken a massive dip to the point that the Browns have to be considering whether keeping Jeudy is a good option for the team going forward.

The problem is that none of the other receivers has really taken significant strides to assert themselves as the top target. Rookie Isaiah Bond has shown glimpses of being a big-play threat in the passing game, with deep-ball catches against the Las Vegas Raiders and the Chicago Bears.

Outside of that, Cleveland might have to take a look at free agency or the NFL Draft and see who they can get at receiver to potentially be the number one target or at least be a complement to Jeudy.

The other element to this is whether it is even worth it for the Browns to bring back Jeudy after incidents like his blowup on the sidelines with rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders, or just hit a hard reset at the receiver position.