Browns add former Ohio State lineman to replace Dawand Jones
With starting left tackle Dawand Jones missing the rest of the season due to a knee surgery, the Cleveland Browns took the chance to reinforce their offensive line.
The Browns are signing Thayer Munford Jr. to the active roster from the New England Patriots' practice squad.
Munford is an Ohio State product, playing with the Buckeyes for five seasons from 2017-21.
Munford was a reserve for Ohio State as a freshman, but by his sophomore year he joined the starting offensive line. He started 13 games before suffering a season-ending back injury.
In his junior year he started every game and was rewarded with a second team All-Big Ten Conference nod.
In his COVID-19 pandemic shortened senior season, he started all seven games and was named first team All-Big Ten Conference.
He opted to come back for a fifth and final season in 2021, and had a phenomenal season bouncing between guard and tackle. He was named an All-American before declaring for the NFL Draft.
Munford was drafted in the seventh round by the Las Vegas Raiders, where he spent the first three seasons of his career.
As a rookie, Munford appeared in all 17 games, starting four for the Raiders. He then started 10 games in his sophomore season, appearing in 15 total games.
His final season with the Raiders he started just four games, but appeared in 14. He was released by the Raiders before the start of this season.
Munford was then scooped up by the Patriots, who kept him as a member of their practice squad. Munford was not activated for any games during his time with the Patriots.
Munford will be replacing Dawand Jones on the Browns roster, with Jones officially being placed on IR.
Jones started all three games this season, spending time at both left and right tackle. He struggled during portions of the season racking up penalties, but according to PFF he did not give up a sack this season.
Munford is not expected to start immediately, but could see action soon with a thin group of tackles for the Browns.
Jack Conklin has missed time with the Browns already this season, and is currently listed as day-to-day. Cornelius Lucas, who the Browns acquired in the offseason, has been the next man up for the tackles, filling in for both Conklin and Jones. The Browns also have KT Leveston, who had to see time in yesterday’s win over the Green Bay Packers.
For now, the Browns are expected to play Conklin, if healthy, and Lucas, but head coach Kevin Stefanski described the current situation as “fluid.”
For a group that struggled to keep veteran Joe Flacco upright against the Packers, hopefully some more depth can add a bit of confidence.