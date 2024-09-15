Cleveland Browns Reveal Starting Left Tackle Before Matchup With Jaguars
For the second consecutive week the Cleveland Browns will be turning to backup tackle James Hudson to man the starting left tackle spot.
The team revealed their official inactives ahead of a Week 2 matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars, which included veteran tackle Jack Conklin, who entered the day listed as questionable. He joined usual starting left tackle Jedrick Wills Jr., who the team already ruled out on Friday.
Both Conklin and Wills are continuing to work their way back from serious knee injuries suffered last season. While Conklin is at least slightly ahead of Wills, neither have yet to make their 2024 season debut to this point. It's been over a year since Conklin has played in a game, after suffering his knee ailment in Week 1 of last season.
On Saturday Cleveland announced that it was elevating practice squad tackle Germain Ifedi off the practice squad to the active roster to provide some added depth along the offensive line. It also did the same with tight end Blake Whiteheart, with star tight end David Njoku ruled out with an ankle injury.
The Browns full list of inactives includes:
QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson (3QB)
CB Kahlef Hailassie
G Javion Cohen
T Jedrick Wills Jr.
T Jack Conklin
WR Jamari Thrash
TE David Njoku
Meanwhile, the Jaguars will be without two of their top cornerbacks in Week two after placing Tyson Campbell on the IR earlier in the week and nickle corner Darnell Savage being ruled out with a quad injury.
The Jaguars list of inactive players consists of:
CB Darnell Savage
OL Javon Foster
OL Cole Van Lanen
DT Tyler Lacy
DT Maason Smith
DT Jordan Jefferson