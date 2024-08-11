Browns Reveal Which Logo Will Be Painted At Mid-Field For 2024 Season
The Browns let the fans choose the team's field design for a third straight year
In this story:
Cleveland Browns fans have spoken for a third straight year and chosen which team logo will be painted at the 50-yard line this season.
For a third straight year the Browns have chosen the throwback Brownie The Elf Logo. The famous and somewhat mysterious Brownie logo beat out the new dog logo that the team unveiled last year as part of another fan contest, and the classic helmet logo.
During the Browns first preseason game the field was completely devoid of logos or end zone paint as the team had the turf resurfaced following the WWE's SummerSlam even was hosted at Cleveland Browns Stadium. Now we know what's in store for the field as Brownie the Elf will be gracing fans with his presence for a third straight year.
Published