Cleveland Browns Rookie Facing Enormous Pressure This Season
The Cleveland Browns were in need of a productive player in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft.
Holding the second-overall pick, the Browns had the chance to draft Travis Hunter or even make a move for one of the top quarterbacks available.
Instead, the Browns gained future draft capital and moved back to No. 5 to draft Mason Graham.
When all factors are put together, just how much pressure is on the Cleveland rookie? According to CBS Sports, there is no first-year player with more entering the season.
"Think there's added pressure on the young interior rusher? Yeah, I'd say so," Chris Trapasso wrote.
The trade came as a shock on draft night but it was not a completely inept move from the Browns. They gained the No. 36 overall pick, which was used on Quinshon Judkins, and a first-rounder in 2026.
The pressure for Graham comes from passing on Hunter and pushing quarterback needs into later rounds.
"“In late April, the Browns sat there, at No. 2 overall, with the opportunity to pick Travis Hunter, potentially transcendent specimen and universally loved prospect. And they passed on him. More specifically, they accepted a trade offer from the Jaguars to move back from that second pick to No. 5 overall and ultimately picked Graham, the defensive tackle from Michigan."- Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports
The Browns have been up-and-down in recent years. After a playoff appearance two years ago, Cleveland returned to the bottom of the league.
The quarterback position needs to be figured out right away but there will be pressure on the young defensive lineman right away.