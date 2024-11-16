Cleveland Browns Rookie Gets Troubling Injury Designation
Cleveland Browns rookie Mike Hall Jr. is not expected to miss at least the next four games.
Hall was placed on the injured reserve on Saturday, ahead of a Week 11 matchup with the New Orleans Saints. The news comes after the Ohio State product popped up on the team's participation report this week with a knee injury.
Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski revealed at the end of the week that Hall had suffered the ailment during a drill. Stefanski admitted that the team did expect the second-round pick to miss some time with the injury. With his placement on the IR it's now guaranteed that he'll miss at least a month worth of games. Stefanski added that he wasn't sure if the injury would require surgery.
It's been a tumultuous season for Hall to this point. Back in August, he was placed on the Commissioner's Exempt list following his arrest following a domestic dispute. While settling the situation in civil court, Hall remained on the list for the first four weeks of the season before being handed a five game suspension, with time served. Hall missed one final game then made his NFL debut for the Browns in Week 6, against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Now Hall will miss more time and his season could potentially be over if the injury proves to be serious. Hall has registered five combined tackles in four games played, including one tackle for loss.
Just this week, defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz cited Hall as a potential rotational option Cleveland to fill the void left by Za'Darius Smith who was traded. The team promoted DT Sam Kamara and DE Elerson Smith from the practice squad ahead of Sunday to help that cause.