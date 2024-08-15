Cleveland Browns Rookie Is Proving To Be Steal of the NFL Draft
When the Cleveland Browns selected former South Dakota standout cornerback Myles Harden in the seventh round of the 2024 NFL Draft, there were not many who paid much attention.
However, now that training camp and the preseason has begun, Harden is making a name for himself.
Throughout the early stages of training camp and preseason action, Harden has been a major star on the field. He has started forcing himself into the consideration for playing time right off the bat to begin his career.
Head coach Kevin Stefanski recently spoke out about Harden and what he had to say was very positive about the rookie defensive back. During practice on Wednesday, Harden picked off Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold.
While Stefanski didn't see that specific play, he still had some things to say about Harden.
“He’s done a nice job. I didn’t see that play in particular, but I’ll watch, obviously, what he’s done. But he’s a very smart player, has great ball skills, so he’s doing a nice job. We’re just kind of moving him around and seeing if he can carve out a role.”
Clearly, the thought process has already started with Stefanski that Harden might be ready to play as a rookie.
During his last two years with South Dakota, Harden was a major defensive playmaker. In those two seasons, he racked up 84 total tackles to go along with a sack, two forced fumbles, four interceptions, and eight defended passes.
Harden has a chance to slide into a role behind Greg Newsome II in the slot. With the injuries that the Browns have seen in their secondary in recent years, it seems very possible that Harden could play an even bigger role than anticipated.
Hopefully, Cleveland doesn't go through injury issues in its secondary. Finding a role for Harden with everyone else healthy would be the ideal scenario.
All of that being said, Harden has proven himself to be a ready NFL player. For being drafted in the seventh round, he's looking like a massive steal and perhaps the steal of the entire draft class.