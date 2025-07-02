Cleveland Browns Rookie RB Being Placed Among Elite Company
The Cleveland Browns had a major hole to fill in the backfield this offseason.
The Nick-Chubb era came to an end and this left the Browns in need of a running back. Cleveland landed Quinshon Judkins in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft and the rookie is already turning heads this offseason.
Judkins is expected to be the starting running back in Cleveland and this has him among the 20 best runners in fantasy football.
Fantasy Pros put together a list of the top backs heading into the season and Judkins came in at No. 17, which was second among rookies. Judkins was only behind Las Vegas Raiders' Ashton Jeanty, who ranked third.
Bijan Robinson and Jahmyr Gibbs were the top two backs featured on the list.
This list was made up of 24 total running backs. Judkins has been held in high regards, ahead of other provens backs like James Cook and Breece Hall.
Judkins is joined by Tennessee's Dylan Sampson, who the Browns selected in the fourth round of the draft. Judkins is used to sharing a workload from his time at Ohio State but it seems as though he will get a bulk of touches.
Judkins spent his final season with the Buckeyes, where he joined TreVeyon Henderson in what was one of the top backfields in the nation. Ohio State used this firepower well and made a run to the National Championship.
The Browns have questions to answer at the quarterback position but with Judkins, the backfield seems to be in a good spot.