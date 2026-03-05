Cleveland Browns Secure Top 30 Meeting With One of the Top NFL Draft QB Prospects

The quarterback problem, or lack of a franchise guy, has been well documented in Cleveland as they enter into another season with a question at the position.

Shedeur Sanders will certainly get a shot at the starting job, as he started the final seven games of the season for the team. Sanders passed for 1,400 yards and seven touchdowns.

Cleveland also drafted Dillon Gabriel last year, Gabriel started six games for the Browns, leading to a 1-5 record. He passed for 937 yards and seven touchdowns in those games.

So, with Cleveland picking up two quarterbacks in last year’s draft, is there a possibility that they take another this year? The most recent report could point to that.

Who is visiting with the Browns?

Former Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson is on a visit with the Browns currently, Simpson is the consensus quarterback two in the draft behind Fernado Mendoza.

Simpson was a bit of a rare breed in the current state of college football, as he stayed with the Crimson Tide for his whole career. He sat behind former number one pick Bryce Young, along with current Seahawks backup Jalen Milroe.

In his first year starting with Alabama, Simpson passed for 3,567 yards, 28 touchdowns, and five interceptions. His footwork is top-notch, as his whole body is tied in with his eyes. He has good pocket presence, sliding away from pressure and climbing the pocket to make throws.

Some of the knocks on Simpson come from his size, as he is 6’1”, 211 pounds, which is around the same physical profile as a guy like Brock Purdy. He also dealt with some nagging injuries throughout the 2025 season, but was healthy during drills at the combine. He also held onto the ball for too long at some points that led to avoidable sacks.

The biggest question, if you are a Browns fan, though, is how drafting another quarterback is going to help the team? If Cleveland were to take him at pick 24, Simpson would be expected to compete for the starting job, just adding another aspect to look at.

While it is just a visit, Simpson's meeting with the Browns does not automatically mean that Cleveland will take him. The Browns have many other positional needs that need to be addressed with that pick, like offensive line or wide receiver, but Andrew Berry does emphasize that they will be flexible based on how the draft falls.