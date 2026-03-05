Who the Cleveland Browns Must Re-Sign in Free Agency – And Who They Don't

NFL free agency officially begins in a week, and teams can begin negotiating with free agents as soon as Monday.

The Cleveland Browns will be in for an interesting offseason. They will need to navigate a lack of cap space, while still finding improvements to the roster, primarily on the offensive line.

That all begins with deciding which of the 31 free agents leaving the team Cleveland should re-sign, and which ones Cleveland needs to let walk.

Re-sign

The most important player for the Browns to re-sign is linebacker Devin Bush. With the defense having to change coordinators, and the news that Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah will likely be unable to return, Bush’s experience and leadership would be big in Cleveland.

He broke out next to the rookie of the year in Carson Schwesinger. Bush led the team in interceptions last season and was second on the team in tackles. He even scored two touchdowns, showing just how much of a gamechanger he was all season long.

Martin Emerson Jr. will be one of the most interesting names this free agency cycle for Cleveland. After a standout rookie season, he disappointed in year two. Then he lost all of his third year with an ACL tear.

Cleveland has both boundary corners secured in Tyson Campbell and Denzel Ward, but could use some help in the nickel. Myles Harden disappointed during his opportunity last season. If Emerson is healthy, his physical style is the exact boost the defense needs. It’s worth giving Emerson a one-year prove-it deal.

Cleveland should look to bring all three core special teams players back in Kicker Andre Szmyt, long snapper Rex Sunahara and punter Corey Bojorquez. Despite Cleveland’s woes on special teams, it was rarely the core three’s fault. Szmyt improved all season long, Bojorquez is elite at pinning opposing offense and Sunahara didn’t miss a snap all year.

Let walk

Cleveland is losing most of the offensive line, and rightfully so. The unit was hurt and disappointed all year long. Joel Bitonio is still mulling retirement and Wyatt Teller already announced plans to leave, leaving just a few others.

Cleveland shouldn’t bring back either offensive tackle with Jack Conlink or Cam Robinson, especially with the addition of Titus Howard. Cleveland should also let center Ethan Pocic walk, who struggled consistently last season.

Jerome Ford also needs to go this offseason. Cleveland forced Ford into third down situations, instead of letting the young and talented Dylan Sampson get reps. Ford was inefficient, and Cleveland can get moe out of younger backs this year.

Cleveland also needs to let wide receivers Jamari Thrash and De’Andre Carter walk. Carter was expected to help in the return game, as well as be a deep threat. Injuries slowed him down, and he rarely saw the field.

Thrash was expected to become the slot receiver, but after struggling to get open in the opening weeks of the season, became a consistent healthy scratch. Cleveland needs to look towards the draft and other free agents to get younger and more talented in the receiving core.