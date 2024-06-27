Browns Digest

WATCH: Browns' Back Nick Chubb Progressing Well After Gruesome Injury

Rumors of Nick Chubb's health have swirled throughout the offseason and on Thursday a video surfaced of the Cleveland Browns' running back in the gym carrying a football, balancing on his injured leg

Anthony Moeglin

Dec 17, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb (24) runs the ball against the Baltimore Ravens during the fourth quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports / Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports
Never doubt Nick Chubb.

Not even one calendar year ago, Cleveland's star running back was quite literally chopped down by Steelers' safety Mincah Fitzpatrick. Fitzpatrick met Chubb at the line of scrimmage near the goal line and decided to aim low, making contact below Chubb's knee.

What ensued was hard to watch. Chubb's leg was snapped in two and immediatley he writhed in pain on Monday Night Football in front of the world to see. The injury was so bad that even the Steeler faithful began chanting "Chubb... Chubb... Chubb" as he was carted off the field.

As the dust settled and the full extent of injury became clear, the rest of Chubb's career was legitimately in question. The injury required two serious surgeries and countless hours of rehab. For a normal human being, this injury would result in never doing anything athletic again.

In case you were wondering, Nick Chubb isn't a normal human being.

A video surfaced on Thursday morning showing Chubb in the gym testing his balance on that same injured leg. However, he wasn't just standing on it, he was holding a football jumping back and forth over a mini-hurdle, a move that only a healthy leg could do.

Dec 28, 2023; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb (right) breaks guitar painted in New York Jets colors and logos before the game between the Browns and the Jets at Cleveland Browns Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports / Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

We have heard the stories of Chubb's approach to this injury. He has attacked every day of his rehab with an unrivaled sense of urgency. He has been the first guy in the building and the last to leave. He has done everything in his power to be back for the 2024 season and it is looking like that's going to be a reality.

This isn't to say that he will be available on September 8th against the Dallas Cowboys, but if we have learned anything from this injury is that no one should ever doubt Nick Chubb.

Anthony Moeglin is a northeast Ohio native, who most notably quarterbacked John Carroll University to the NCAA DIII National Semifinals in 2016 after beating the No. 1 team in the country twice in a 4-week stretch. He contributes written and video/podcast content for Browns Digest, as well as serving as the lead football analyst for BuckeyesNow on the FanNation network.

