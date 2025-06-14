Cleveland Browns Second-Year WR Named Breakout Candidate
The Cleveland Browns are coming off a year where they had the worst offense in the NFL.
Cleveland averaged a league-worst 15.2 points per game and did very little to improve the offense outside of the 2025 NFL Draft.
The Browns signed Diontae Johnson to add to their receiving corps but there is another pass catcher that could be considered a breakout candidate.
Tony Grossi of The Land on Demand picked out second-year receiver Jamari Thrash as a player who could be in for an increased workload this season.
"With Tillman and Woods missing so much time in the spring season - and in year's prior - I present Jamari Thrash as a player to watch this summer," Grossi wrote. "No. 80 has looked good in the spring season and, unlike some other receivers ahead of him, he shows up for work every day."
Thrash was selected in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL Draft. As a rookie, he caught just three passes for 22 yards. The Browns brought in Johnson and added Quinshon Judkins and Dylan Sampson in the draft to replace Nick Chubb in the backfield.
Cleveland also made quarterback a priority this offseason. The Browns signed Joe Flacco to a one-year deal and acquired Kenny Pickett in a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles. Cleveland then added both Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders in the 2025 NFL Draft.
The offense for the Browns could use improvements in many ways. Thrash emerging as a productive receiver would go a long way in accomplishing this goal during the 2025-26 season.