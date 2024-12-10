Browns Settle On Familiar Developer For Brook Park Stadium Project
The Cleveland Browns checked another major box in their efforts to build a new stadium. On Tuesday, the Haslam Sports Group officially named Lincoln Property Company as the lead developer for the $1 billion developmental project around the new domed stadium they plan to build in Brook Park.
"HSG is thrilled to partner with such a respected firm as Lincoln on the mixed-used development connected to our new enclosed stadium and know they will create a memorable experience for all of Northeast Ohio and visitors throughout the year," said Dave Jenkins COO of Haslam Sports Group. " We have been focused on assembling a team of experts who create a best-in-class stadium experience that drives new visitors and economic activity to our region. Lincoln is internationally renowned, and we are excited for their work and impact on Northeast Ohio.”
The Haslam Sport Group will continue working with HKS architects to design the domed stadium and mixed-use development space. The company has a long history of designing similar spaces including SoFi Stadium, U.S. Bank Stadium, Lucas Oil Stadium and AT&T Stadium.
Similarly, Lincoln oversaw the development of the Cowboys' 'The Star' landmark development in Texas that serves as the HQ and training center for the team. Some of its other notable projects include, Legacy Union, a multi-phase development in Downtown Charlotte adjacent to the Bank of America Stadium; The Rock at La Cantera, a 50-acre project in Northwest San Antonio, which includes a new San Antonio Spurs training facility and a performance center; and The Point, a planned 99-acre redevelopment project near Salt Lake City.
“Lincoln is working with the Browns and Haslam Sports Group to develop a well-thought-out and compelling vision for a live/work/play destination to complement the new Huntington Bank Field planned for Brook Park,” said Peter Kelly, EVP of Lincoln’s Midwest operations. “The economic impact that this entire project will bring to Northeast Ohio is unmatched – the mixed-use development alone is expected to generate $1.2 billion annually and create more than 3,300 permanent jobs for the region. Northeast Ohio deserves a vibrant development like this, which will engage residents and visitors alike.”
Unlike the stadium itself, which the Haslam Sports Group is seeking a 50-50 split of public and private money to fund, the development around the stadium that Lincoln will handle is expected to be funded privately.
The space surrounding the stadium will include 300,000 square feet of retail, two upscale hotels, 1,100 apartments, and 500,000 square feet of office, which will be erected across multiple phases. Phase One, is expected to include 450 hotel rooms; 575 apartments; 96,000 square feet of traditional retail such as food & beverage and shopping destinations, and 137,000 square feet of experiential retail, which will include a team store, and other "retail concepts" aimed at providing the community with year-round entertainment.
That first phase is expected to be completed at the same time of the stadium opening in 2029.