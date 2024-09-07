Cleveland Browns Shake Things Up With Roster Moves
The Cleveland Browns are preparing for their Week 1 matchup with the Dallas Cowboys, and in preparation for the bout, they have made some roster moves.
The Browns have signed wide receiver Jaelon Darden to their active roster from the practice squad and have also elevated cornerback Mike Ford Jr. and offensive lineman Germain Ifedi from the practice squad, via Cleveland's official team website.
In addition, the Browns have signed wide receiver David Bell to the practice squad after releasing him.
Darden played in one game for Cleveland last year and briefly served as a special teamer, returning four kicks for 39 yards and also fielding two punts for 42 yards.
The 25-year-old, who played his collegiate football at North Texas, went undrafted but eventually landed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as a free agent in 2021.
Darden spent parts of two seasons with the Buccaneers, returning 50 punts for 472 yards over 21 contests. He added 21 kick returns for 426 yards.
He was then waived midway through the 2022 campaign and signed with the Browns.
Darden has never made a catch on the NFL level.
Ford participated in 16 games with Cleveland in 2023, finishing with 28 tackles, an interception and a fumble recovery. The 29-year-old has also played for the Detroit Lions, Denver Broncos and Atlanta Falcons.
Ifedi is an experienced veteran who did not play at all last season, but was once a full-time starter for the Seattle Seahawks and Chicago Bears. He also spent time with the Falcons.
Meanwhile, the Browns cut Bell after a disappointing showing in training camp. The former third-round pick is entering his third NFL season. At the very least, Cleveland is giving him a chance to show something on the practice squad.