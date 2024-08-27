Cleveland Browns Shockingly Cut Running Back, Potential Plan Revealed
The Cleveland Browns have had a busy day with roster cuts in full effect. As the news trickled out about who would make the final 53-man roster, one cut was a complete shock.
D'Onta Foreman was released, leaving just two running backs on the roster in Jerome Ford and Pierre Strong Jr.
Despite their decision to release Foreman, the Browns may have a plan in place to bring him right back.
As shared by Field Yates of ESPN, Cleveland could re-sign him without him going to waivers. They might simply be juggling the roster as they go through other cuts.
Foreman was widely expected to make the roster and even see some time on the field until Nick Chubb returns from injury. He had a decent all-around preseason showing for the Browns.
There is also the chance that Cleveland simply doesn't view him as a great fit. They could look into other options available on the trade market or in free agency.
For the time being, Foreman is no longer a member of the Browns. That may change, but he was part of the official roster cuts that were made today.
If Cleveland doesn't choose to bring him back, they really need to find a third running back. There are quite a few potential fits in free agency and the trade market should open up a bit potentially as well.
All of that being said, it seems very unlikely that the roster moves are completely set. Andrew Berry and the Browns' front office still seems to have work to do.