Cleveland Browns Shockingly Pass On Travis Hunter After Trading No. 2 Pick

Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry prioritized the future of the franchise with a stunning trade down from No. 2 during the NFL Draft

Feb 25, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
There's a reason the NFL Draft has become a made-for-TV drama series over the years. Anything can happen.

Even after a month of speculation that the Cleveland Browns were honing in on taking Colorado Buffaloes star Travis Hunter, team general manager Andrew Berry provided a bit of twist at the top of the draft board by trading back three spots with the Jacksonville Jaguars to No. 5 overall.

On top of acquiring the fifth pick, Cleveland also came away with a second-round pick this year (No. 36), a fourth-round pick this year (No. 126) and a 2026 first-rounder. The Browns also sent their 2025 fourth-round pick (No. 104) and a sixth-round pick (No. 200.

The move allows Cleveland to remain in the top ten and still be in position to draft a potential day-one starter at another position, but it isn't without controversy.

Passing on Hunter, a two-way Heisman winner who is considered one of the only blue-chip players in this draft, certainly comes with some risk. Regardless, Berry prioritized the long-term future of the franchise instead.

The Browns found themselves at a bit of a crossroads this offseason following a disastrous 3-14 campaign. In the aftermath of the Deshaun Watson trade, Cleveland hasn't had first-round picks in each of the last three years, while fielding an aging and expensive roster.

Simply put, the franchise could use an infusion of young, starting-caliber talents in a hurry to supplement certain areas of the roster, especially on offense. Trading back and stockpiling an assortment of high-end picks over the next two years could help trigger a much faster rebuild.

Additionally, the added draft capital provides Berry with some increased flexibility to move around the board both in 2025 and 2026.

