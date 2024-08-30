Cleveland Browns Should Pursue This Blockbuster Trade with Dallas Cowboys
The Cleveland Browns recently made a major move with the contract of quarterback Deshaun Watson. They restructured his deal, which opened up $35.832 million in cap space.
Following that move, the Browns now have over $62 million in total cap space.
Many thought the move could be in preparation for a big-time trade. Brandon Aiyuk was the first name to come up, but he has since signed an extension with the San Francisco 49ers.
What other players could make sense as potential targets for Cleveland?
How about Dallas Cowboys superstar pass-rusher Micah Parsons?
During the 2023 NFL season, Parsons racked up 64 total tackles, 14 sacks, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery, and two defended passes. Just imagine those numbers being placed alongside Myles Garrett.
As crazy as that sounds, could it actually be a possibility? The Browns definitely have the money and they have enough assets to make a move.
Would the Cowboys actually trade Parsons? That remains the obvious big question about this scenario. There have been a few reports about some issues between the two sides, but nothing too major.
Cleveland would have to offer a massive trade in order to get Parsons. What could that trade offer look like? Here's one potential trade that could intrigue Dallas.
Cleveland Browns Receive: LB Micah Parsons
Dallas Cowboys Receive: WR Elijah Moore, 2025 First-Round Pick, 2024 Second-Round Pick, 2025 Second-Round Pick, 2025 Fourth-Round Pick
That might be enough to make the Cowboys think twice about the offer. Would they actually move him for that trade package? Maybe, but maybe not.
Of course, along with acquiring Parsons would come a massive long-term extension. The money that the Browns just cleared with the Watson contract restructure would allow them to give him the kind of money he'd be looking to receive.
All of that being said, this is pure speculation. Parsons coming to Cleveland would be an elite move for the franchise to make. It's relatively unlikely that Dallas would want to move on from their superstar, but it would be worth checking into if the Browns are trying to make a massive win-now move.
There are a few different players around the NFL that Cleveland could target with all of their money. Parsons is one of them.