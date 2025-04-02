Cleveland Browns Showing Interest in Dynamic Offensive Weapon
The Cleveland Browns currently hold the No. 2 overall pick in the first round and the No. 33 overall pick in the second round of the upcoming NFL Draft. While many have speculated that Cleveland will use its top pick to select a quarterback, the team's next few draft slots could be used to fill another offensive hole: wide receiver.
ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported Wednesday morning that the Browns will be hosting Texas speedster Isaiah Bond on a pre-draft visit. The Packers, Chiefs, Bills and Titans are all also on Bond's visit list, though Fowler did not specify the order that Bond would take them. The string of visits will reportedly begin next week.
Bond, a 5-foot-11, 180-pound junior, is currently ranked as the 10th-best receiver and 74th-best overall player by ESPN. The Browns have two third-round picks — No. 67 and No. 94 (from the Bills) — which could be within the range to select a player of Bond's caliber.
After spending his first two years at Alabama, Bond transferred to Texas for the 2024 season. His game-changing speed added a new dimension to a Longhorn offense that reached the College Football Playoff semifinals. As a junior, Bond had 34 catches for 540 yards and five touchdowns, as well as 98 yards and a score rushing.
Bond clocked a 4.39-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine, the ninth-fastest time among wide receivers in 2025. His Texas teammate, Matthew Golden, ran a time of 4.29. However, Golden may not be available by the time Cleveland picks at No. 33.
Wide receiver is a major position of need for the Browns, who found success with the acquisition of Jerry Jeudy but still require more depth. Ahead of the draft, Cleveland's current candidates to be the No. 2 wideout this season are Cedrick Tillman, DeAndre Carter and Michael Woods II.