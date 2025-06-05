Cleveland Browns Sign Third-Round Quarterback Dillon Gabriel
The Browns locked up their third-round quarterback Wednesday as Dillon Gabriel signed his rookie deal with the team. The former Oregon signal-caller, selected 94th overall in the 2025 NFL Draft, agreed to a $6.2 million contract over four years. Only running back Quinshon Judkins, Cleveland's second-round pick from Ohio State, remains unsigned from the team's 2025 draft class.
Gabriel enters the NFL with a lengthy college resume, which includes 63 starts across six seasons for three different schools. The former Hawaii project spent three years at the University of Central Florida, two seasons at Oklahoma, and a final season at Oregon.
Over the course of his collegiate career, Gabriel amassed an impressive 18,722 passing yards and a 46-17 record as a starter. He was a Heisman Trophy finalist and the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year in his final season, after throwing for 3,857 yards and 30 touchdowns.
With the signing, the Browns now officially have five quarterbacks under contract: Gabriel, fellow rookie Shedeur Sanders, veteran Joe Flacco, newcomer Kenny Pickett, and incumbent Deshaun Watson, who continues to recover from a torn Achilles tendon sustained during Week 7 of the 2024 season.
Gabriel has received mixed reviews during organized team activities as he competes for reps in a 4-man battle for the Browns' starting quarterback position.
NFL teams typically carry three quarterbacks on the roster but are not precluded from carrying a fourth. Even with Watson sidelined, Cleveland will need to make difficult roster decisions before the start of the regular season.
The Browns continue their search for quarterback stability since the franchise returned to Cleveland in 1999. The team hopes Gabriel's experience adapting to new systems at three different colleges helps ease his transition to the NFL.