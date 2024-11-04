Cleveland Browns Star Took Blame For Defensive Miscues
Star CB Denzel Ward was quick to fall on the sword following the Browns 27-10 loss to the Chargers.
At two different points throughout the game, Los Angeles' QB Justin Herbert connected with wide open receivers for touchdowns on his side of the field. In both instances it was obvious that someone had blown an assignment.
“You can put it all on me,” Ward said after the game. “We’ve got to do a better job of communicating out there. They’re both blown coverages and we gave them that. You can put it all on me. I’ve got to do better at communicating out there."
The first instance came with 6:54 remaining in the first quarter. Cleveland's defense had the Chargers backed up in a third-and-21 just outside of the red zone. It was a prime opportunity to force a field goal, but Joshua Palmer streaked down the sideline past Denzel Ward it became a 28-yard touchdown pass for Herbert instead.
One blown coverage is bad enough, but when it happened again three Chargers series later it became a full-fledged crisis. This time it was Quentin Johnston running free down the sideline for a 66-yard touchdown reception.
Before halftime the Browns defense served up two layup touchdowns. Their offense couldn't ever recover. For a veteran secondary, Ward acknowledged that they need to be better at communicating.
“Just getting guys the call and making sure we’re all in the correct position," he said. "They were really gimmies, and we gave it to them. I hate to have done that, but like I said, put it all on me. We just got to be better.”
"Miscommunication" was the common theme from four different members of the Browns secondary after the game. And while Ward's accountability was admirable, safety Juan Thornhill wouldn't let him take all the blame for the lapses.
"I don’t think that was fair to Denzel to do that, because it wasn’t all on Denzel," he said. “I’m a safety, I’m supposed to communicate with him as well. I have to make sure he gets those checks even if he’s not looking at me, I have to find a way to get those calls to him. So I would never put that on Denzel. It’s all 11 of us. It’s never just on him.”