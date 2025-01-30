Browns Star Myles Garrett Earns Another Notable Defensive Accolade
Even during a 3-14 campaign for the Cleveland Browns, star defensive end Myles Garrett remained brilliant as ever. Now, he's getting recognized for his efforts.
Garrett's latest accolade comes in the form of The 2024 Sporting News Defensive Player of the Year. It's the second time in his career that he's taken home the honor, also claiming it after the 2023 season, which is the same year he won the NFL's overarching version of of the award.
Meanwhile, He becomes the first player since J.J. Watt in 2014-15 to win the Sporting News DPOY in back-to-back season. It's also the first time a member of the Browns has accomplished that feat since RB Jim Brown did it in 1957 and 1958.
Perhaps making the honor even more meaningful, is the fact that the Sporting News' awards are voted on by the players. Winners for Offensive Player of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year, Comeback Player of the Year and Rookie of the Year were all chosen by Garrett's peers, with more than 800 players casting ballots. Garrett received nearly a quarter of the votes.
Garrett can add the honor to a quickly filling trophy case of awards, which includes several from this offseason alone. The eight-year veteran was also named to the NFL Players Association's All-Pro team, as well as to the Associated Press All-Pro first team, the Pro Football Writers Association's All-NFL and All-AFC teams, and is headed to the Pro Bowl for the sixth consecutive time this week.
Despite Garrett expressing disappointment over the team's results in 2024, the season did feature several personal milestones. By finishing with 14 sacks Garrett finished as the runner-up to the sack title, but also became the first player in NFL history to reach 14 or more sacks in four consecutive seasons. He also eclipsed the 100-sack plateau in his career before his 29th birthday – becoming the fastest to accomplish that feat in NFL history. His102.5 career sacks are also the most in franchise history.