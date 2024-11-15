Cleveland Browns Star Uncertain On Long-Term Effects Of Injury
Myles Garrett provided a pretty clear statement about how he is feeling when he recorded three sacks over the course of a four play span back in Week 9.
After dealing with a multitude of injuries from both of his feet to his Achilles to his calf, Garrett had labored through the first month or so of the Cleveland Browns season. On multiple occasions, Garrett was forced to spend stretches of games on the sideline either working out his ailments or taking a knee. He even spent some time in the blue medical tent – all three scenarios were uncharacteristic of Cleveland's star pass rusher.
In Week 2, Garrett missed over 39% of the team's defensive snaps. One week later, he missed nearly half of them. His availability took an uptick though as the season has drawn on, playing more than 80% of snaps in Weeks 7 and 8. Then over 77% in Week 9 where he pulled off that remarkable three sacks in four play feat.
On a scale of one-to-10, Garrett believes he was a six back in September. Two months later, that number has improved.
"Six to an eight," Garrett said of where he is now. "It wasn't a consistent six [back then]. It was up and down. It was definitely tough just because it was so inconsistent from play-to-play, day-to-day, with dealing with something or another. So glad I'm over the hill for the most part and could start playing some good football."
The bye week also aided in Garrett's cause to heal up. And as he gears up for the second half of the season – which features eight more games, including four inside an always physical AFC North division – he feels ready to contribute more of the performances that helped him earn Defensive Player of the Year a season ago.
"I want to make plays for my team," Garrett said. "I want to win games, and I know that if I'm going out there and I'm feeling just good, if I'm feeling at least like myself, I can go out there and be a game-changer for us as a team. So we want to get back to that. So those four games, as disruptive as it was blocking kicks, making TFLs, I want to get the ball out, want to get those strip sacks and just go set them back."
Garrett is taking a one game at a time approach to what remains of the 2024 campaign. Right now that means focusing on the team's Week 11 matchup with the New Orleans Saints.
Despite how much better he's feeling at the moment though, he knows there may be some lingering effects of his injuries to address once the season is over.
"Things are getting better, but still something to address in the offseason," explained Garrett. Not looking too far into the future with all that, we got a game coming here soon, but that is further down the road."