Cleveland Browns Star Provides Injury Update Ahead Of Week 2
Cleveland Browns fans were in for a bit of scare on when star pass rusher Myles Garrett popped up on the team's weekly injury report with a foot injury. The ailment left him listed as a "did not practice" on Thursday, just three days out from a Week 2 showdown with the Jacksonville Jaguars.
On Friday though – much to relief of Browns fans – Garrett returned to the practice field. Afterwards he provided his own update on his status for Sunday.
"I wouldn't say it's something to worry about," said Garret. "Just something for us to manage and be conscious of, for myself be conscious of. And be a little cautious."
Garrett went on to clarify that the injury wasn't something he sustained during last week's game against the Cowboys.
Along with Garrett, his partner in crime, defensive end Za'Darius Smith also returned to practice on Friday. He had been designated as a DNP on Thursday as well, but the team revealed that he'll head into the weekend with no restrictions against Jacksonville.
Speaking of the Jaguars, the Garrett and company are fairly familiar with the AFC South foe considering they played back in December of last year. On a day where the defense sacked Jags star QB Trevor Lawrence four times and force three interceptions, Garrett actually finished the game without a sack on his ledger. The former No. 1 overall pick registered just one tackle in the outing, but had three QB hits.
As the matchup shifts to Jacksonville this time around, he's hoping to change that.