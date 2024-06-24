Cleveland Browns Stars Showcase Latest Fashion Trends In Paris
There is still a month to go before training camp, so the Cleveland Browns have some idle time between now and the end of July.
Some Browns stars have decided to take their talents to Europe. Not for football, though.
Cleveland's social media accounts have released some photos of Browns players attending Paris Fashion Week from Vogue, and among the stars present were Denzel Ward, Jerry Jeudy, Grant Delpit, Ogbo Okoronkwo and Dorian Thompson-Robinson.
The choices of attire aside, it's cool to see some of the Browns players—both on offense and defense—having some fun together and building some more camaraderie in the lead-up to the 2024 NFL season.
Remember: Jeudy just joined Cleveland earlier this offseason, coming over in a trade with the Denver Broncos. It seems like he is already ingratiating himself to the locker room.
The Browns are coming off of a 2023 campaign in which they won 11 games and lost to the Houston Texans in the Wild Card Round.
In spite of the early playoff exit, the fact that Cleveland even managed to make the postseason is an accomplishment in and of itself considering the team had to sift through five different starting quarterbacks due to a season-ending shoulder injury to Deshaun Watson.
The Browns have high expectations heading into 2024, as they boast the No. 1-ranked defense in the NFL and a (hopefully) recovered Watson under center.
If Watson is able to stay healthy and can rediscover his form that made him a three-time Pro Bowler with the Texans, Cleveland could be a very dangerous team come September...even if the oddsmakers don't exactly like the Browns' chances of representing the AFC in the Super Bowl.