Browns Super Bowl Odds Plummet Following Disastrous Start To Season
The Cleveland Browns fan base entered the 2024 season with high expectations. However, with their odds of winning the Super Bowl at +9000, according to DraftKings Sportsbook, they rank just 26th in the league.
The Browns entered the season with odds of +4000 (Bet $100 to win $4,000), even with all the unknowns surrounding the roster. A 21-15 loss to the New York Giants and a blowout loss to the Dallas Cowboys have turned the Browns into one of the worst teams in the NFL in the eyes of many sportsbooks.
If there’s blind faith in the Browns to turn it around, now would be the time to get in on the action. With odds of +9000 (Bet $100 to win ($9,000), there’s no team with more talent that holds worse odds.
Even teams with rookie quarterbacks like the Chicago Bears (+7000) and Washington Commanders (+7500), are favorites to win the Super Bowl over the Browns.
The quarterback position may be one of the main reasons for the Browns’ withering odds, as Deshaun Watson has continued to struggle in the team’s losses.
The Browns also suffered several injuries this season, missing key pieces like guard Wyatt Teller and safety Juan Thornhill. Those come in addition to players having yet to return from injuries from last year, such as running back Nick Chubb and offensive tackle Jack Conklin.
The most recent news that may impact the Browns' ability to perform on Sundays is Myles Garrett dealing with a multitude of injuries to the lower body.
The idea that the Browns could win the AFC North may be more intriguing to some bettors, but even those odds sit at +1200 (Bet $100 to win $1,200).
If the Browns find a way to lose to the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, keep an eye on the Super Bowl odds, because they’re sure to fall even further.