Browns Superstar Myles Garrett Comments on Trade Rumors
Over the last few days, trade rumors have been running rampant about the potential availability of Cleveland Browns star pass-rusher Myles Garrett.
After the report came out form Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated that the Browns could listen to a "Godfather" trade offer for Garrett, the rumors hit an all-time high. However, Garrett has now spoken out himself about all the trade rumors that have been swirling.
As shared by Mary Kay Cabot, Garrett spoke out about the trade rumors while talking to the media. He dropped a very short and sweet message about all of the rumors when asked whether or not he's received assurances from the franchise.
“I’ll be playing here."
More than likely, Garrett is not going to get traded. However, the business side of the NFL can be wild.
Should Cleveland end up getting a massive trade offer for Garrett, could they still consider the option? Nothing can be considered impossible when it comes to business.
That being said, Garrett hinting that he already knows he won't be traded will quiet some of the rumors down.
So far this season, the Browns have gone just 1-6. They have already traded star wide receiver Amari Cooper. Looking into the future, it seems that Cleveland could be headed towards a rebuild.
Garrett has been dealing with a few different injury issues throughout the season. In seven games, Garrett has recorded 17 total tackles to goa long with four sacks and two forced fumbles. He has been solid, but not as dominant as usual.
At 28 years old and turning 29 in December, Garrett's prime is running out on him. If the Browns do go through a rebuild over the next few years, his time would be dwindling to help Cleveland get back to winning at a high level.
While it doesn't sound like a trade is coming that involves Garrett, the rumors won't die down completely. Depending on which direction the front office decides to go, anything could happen.
For now, fans should expect to see Garrett stick with the franchise for the rest of the 2024 season at least.