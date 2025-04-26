Cleveland Browns Take Shocking Quarterback in NFL Draft
The Cleveland Browns have selected a quarterback in the NFL Draft, but it's not Shedeur Sanders.
With the 94th pick of the draft, the Browns took Oregon Ducks signal-caller Dillon Gabriel, who was certainly not on most boards as a Day 2 pick.
Gabriel played for three different colleges, spending time at Central Florida and Oklahoma before finally arriving at Oregon in 2024.
The 24-year-old enjoyed a spectacular season with the Ducks, throwing for 3,857 yards, 30 touchdowns and six interceptions while completing 72.9 percent of his passes. He also punched in seven rushing scores and ultimately finished third in Heisman Trophy voting.
In spite of his terrific collegiate production, Gabriel's lack of size and rather pedestrian arm strength had many thinking he would be drafted on Day 3, but instead, Cleveland opted to select him in the third round on Friday night.
The Browns took Gabriel with Sanders sitting right there in what was easily one of the most stunning picks of the draft.
Cleveland added both Kenny Pickett and Joe Flacco this offseason with Deshaun Watson recovering from a torn Achilles and Jameis Winston departing via free agency, so you have to assume that Gabriel will start 2025 on the bench.
Do the Browns potentially view Gabriel as their quarterback of the future? Or did they merely feel he was the best player on the board at the time? Next year's draft class is expected to be very deep at the quarterback position, so it remains to be seen.