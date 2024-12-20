Browns Deemed Top Destination for Former Pro Bowl QB
The Cleveland Browns' quarterback situation is in dire straits, and it's looking more and more like the Browns will draft a signal-caller in April.
But could the Browns also pursue a veteran to help manage the position in 2025?
Cleveland does currently have Deshaun Watson and Jameis Winston on the roster, but Watson is recovering from a torn Achilles, and Winston is preparing to hit free agency.
Meanwhile, Cody Benjamin of CBS Sports has identified a very intriguing potential fit for the Browns: recently benched Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins.
"The consolation prize could be a reunion with Kevin Stefanski, who was the Vikings offensive coordinator during Cousins' first two years in Minnesota," Benjamin wrote. "Stefanski needs stability like no under, with polarizing starter Deshaun Watson saddled to Achilles rehab with an uncertain long-term future. With Jerry Jeudy, a salvageable defense and a likely top-10 pick to fortify the line, they could theoretically return to relevance if Cousins is willing to take a minimum deal and restores some of his own confidence under Stefanski."
But would it really be the best idea for Cleveland to put a saddle on Cousins as its starter next season?
Cousins has thrown for 3,508 yards, 18 touchdowns and 16 interceptions while completing 66.9 percent of his passes and posting a passer rating of 88.6 this year.
Over the last five games, the 36-year-old has totaled one touchdown and nine picks, which led to his unfortunate benching.
Cousins signed a $180 million contract with the Falcons last offseason, a deal that featured $100 million in guaranteed money. Atlanta could very well cut him in a few months, which would open the door for a team like the Browns to sign him to a one-year pact.
Perhaps it would be wise for Cleveland to take a flier on Cousins if he becomes available, but betting on him as the sure-fire starter for 2025 is probably not the best idea.
And rember: