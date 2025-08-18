Cleveland Browns' Top Executive Explains Isaiah Bond Signing
The deal is done.
On Monday, the Cleveland Browns officially announced the signing of University of Texas wideout Isaiah Bond, after several days of speculation about the move coming. According to multiple reports, the deal is for three years and guarantees Bond over $3 million.
The move comes after the 21-year-old received a no-bill on sexual assault charges in Collin County, Texas. Bond was arrested on an outstanding sexual assault warrant just two weeks before the NFL Draft and ultimately turned himself in. He was released from the Collin County jail after posting bail of $25,000 and quickly called the accusations against him "patently false."
After receiving a no-bill on Thursday of last week, he was free to sign with any NFL team. He quickly released a statement that day, sharing that he was expected to join Cleveland and thanking Browns' brass for giving him an opportunity.
Despite the statement from Bond, the Browns were said to still be doing their "due diligence" on the speedy wideout over the weekend. The team's official announcement of the move came with some notable insight into what "due diligence" entailed, via Browns' executive vice president of football operations Andrew Berry.
“We’ve spent much of the last calendar year getting to know Isaiah as a player and professional and much of the last four months gaining a full understanding of his legal situation," Berry said via an official release from the team.
"On the legal side, we have done extensive research that includes but is not limited to hearing from both sides of the case and receiving the results of an independently administered polygraph test.
"Before the allegations, we also spent a great deal of time with Isaiah during the draft process
on campus, at the Combine and at our facilities. His time at Alabama with Tommy Rees also weighed heavily on our assessment of his ability to operate successfully in a professional environment if brought into our organization.
"It is these touchpoints and more that gave us the necessary insights to make this decision. With his legal matter resolved through a no bill by a grand jury, Isaiah is focused on learning from this experience while moving forward with his life and career.”
With Bond's case being no-billed, he's free of any legal charges, but could still face discipline from the NFL for violating the personal conduct policy. While the league is still reviewing the matter, reporting indicates he's not expected to face a suspension.