Cleveland Browns Top Executive Spotted At Key Rookie Workout

The process of evaluating the rookie quarterback class is underway for the Browns as general manager Andrew Berry is present at the East-West Shrine Bowl

Nov 29, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) prepares to pass the ball in the third quarter against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
The Cleveland Browns are well underway evaluating the rookie class entering the NFL, especially the quarterbacks.

One of the first stops of the offseason scouting tour is the East-West Shrine Bowl in Arlington, Texas. The annual event got underway this week in the Lonestar State and will commence over the next week with a series of practices, commencing with the actual game coming up on Thursday, Jan. 30.

The first round of work featured a number of the rookie quarterbacks in attendance participating in a throwing session, including Colorado's Shedeur Sanders, who is touted as one of the top quarterbacks and players in the class.

Also spotted in attendance for Thursday's throwing session was Browns top executive, vice president of football operations and general manager Andrew Berry. In a post from the official East-West Shrine Bowl X account, Berry could be seen looking on as the QBs went to work.

Berry is likely to be making the rounds in the coming week from the Shrine Bowl in Texas to Mobile, Ala. for the Senior Bowl, which takes place next weekend. These events mark the first steps in a pivotal evaluation process for Cleveland.

With the Browns possessing the No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, Berry and his staff will have to determine whether or not one of quarterbacks in this class is worthy of being taken with that selection. The consensus top two names at the position right now are Sanders and Miami's Cam Ward. The latter isn't participating in the Shrine Bowl or Senior Bowl.

